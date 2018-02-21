Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

Source:
Cleanup crews are wokring on a section of State Highway 1 on the Kapiti Coast after a section of the highway was washed away overnight.
The road between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki was closed about 12.30am this morning after heavy seas caused by Cyclone Gita washed away a portion of road and damaged the guardrail and footpath.
Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as parts of the country wake to assess the fallout from Cyclone Gita
NZTA said at 7am the highway had been re-opened to one lane with a stop/go operator in place.
Police said considerable delays are expected in both directions.
The Paekakariki Hill Road is available as a detour, but Police warned that only light vehicles could use it.
