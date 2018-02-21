 

Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

Cleanup crews are wokring on a section of State Highway 1 on the Kapiti Coast after a section of the highway was washed away overnight.

Clean up crews are working to clear up the debris.
The road between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki was closed about 12.30am this morning after heavy seas caused by Cyclone Gita washed away a portion of road and damaged the guardrail and footpath.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as parts of the country wake to assess the fallout from Cyclone Gita

NZTA said at 7am the highway had been re-opened to one lane with a stop/go operator in place.

Breakfast reporter Michael Cropp was trapped on State Highway 1 this morning.
Police said considerable delays are expected in both directions.

The Paekakariki Hill Road is available as a detour, but Police warned that only light vehicles could use it.

This footage, shot by James Thomas, shows the scale of the devastation.
Residents affected by the storm have shared their pictures with TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Heavy rain has turned normally sedate creeks into rivers in the top of the South Island.
Car and properties were damaged in the flooding, with locals left with nothing to do but move their possessions to higher ground.

Effects of ex-Cyclone Gita still being felt with thunderstorms and high winds forecast for central New Zealand
The footage from the Tasman District was taken as the area was buffeted by high winds and extensive heavy rain.

Watch: Motorist braves heavily flooded Takaka Hill road during Cyclone Gita - 'I'm glad I've got good tyres'
The severe weather brought power cut, slips, flooding and road closures.

Night of severe rain and winds for much of NZ from remnants of Cyclone Gita

