Watch: SH1 on Kapiti Coast littered with debris after road washed out by Cyclone Gita

Cleanup crews are wokring on a section of State Highway 1 on the Kapiti Coast after a section of the highway was washed away overnight.

The road between Pukerua Bay and Paekakariki was closed about 12.30am this morning after heavy seas caused by Cyclone Gita washed away a portion of road and damaged the guardrail and footpath.

NZTA said at 7am the highway had been re-opened to one lane with a stop/go operator in place.

Police said considerable delays are expected in both directions.