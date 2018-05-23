 

Watch: 'Settle petal' - Ron Mark scolded for 'sexist remark' in Parliament

New Zealand First MP Ron Mark was ordered to apologise for telling a female MP to "settle petal" in Parliament this afternoon.

National's Maggie Barry was asking a question about veterans with mental health issues, but Mr Mark’s comment was thought to be said to Amy Adams.
Source: Parliament TV

During Question Time, National’s Maggie Barry was asking a question about veterans with mental health issues, but the comment by Mr Mark, who's the Defence and Veterans Minister, was thought to be directed at Amy Adams. 

Holding up a report titled 'Warrant of Fitness' Mr Mark said: "The member reads the report which was just tabled this morning. You'll see that's one of the recommendations. I will say that, I will say, settle petal, petal."

It was unclear from Parliament TV footage who Mr Mark was directing the comment at, but National MP Judith Collins tweeted that it was addressed to National MP Amy Adams.

Speaker Trevor Mallard ordered Mr Mark to withdraw the comment and apologise. 

Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.
Source: Parliament TV

"And I just want to make it clear that that sort of sexist remark is not going to be accepted in the House," Mr Mallard said.

Mr Mark did withdraw and apologise and later said every recommendation in the report being discussed will be taken seriously.

In her tweet, Ms Collins asked: "Where's the outrage now PM Ardern?"

Tensions rose during a question between Paula Bennett and Jacinda Ardern.
Source: Parliament TV

