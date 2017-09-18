Watch: 'Senseless vandalism' - Auckland train passengers stranded as gang of taggers launch blitz attack, deface exterior of carriage

Auckland police are investigating after a group of taggers spray-painted an Auckland train during a scheduled stop in Mt Albert yesterday.

A passenger aboard the train shot video of the incident, which happened around 4.45pm.

Sergeant James Cassin says a group of 10-15 youths were involved, and spent up to five minutes tagging the train.

"This is mindless, senseless act of vandalism and is traumatic for the passengers and staff on the train. It’s a complete waste of time and money for those that are left to clean up the mess," said Sergeant Cassin.

"This appears to be a premeditated and planned attack and we are determined to hold those responsible to account."

Max Hampton, from Mt Eden, was aboard the train and said it was totally defaced on one side by the time it left Baldwin Ave Station.

"The taggers weren't rushing at all, they seemed determined to finish," Mr Hampton said.

He added the many of those aboard were younger people who were joking about the tagging and not scared.

"There were a few very p....d off looking older people though," he told Stuff.

The taggers had signed off their work: 'Outcasts - till death'.

An Auckland Transport (AT) spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS that the taggers had pulled an emergency tag on the outside of the train, immobilising it.

Mark Hannan said the train involved has been removed from service, as AT "do not run trains that have been defaced or damaged in any way".

He was unsure if this particular group, "Outcasts – till death" had left their mark on AT property before.