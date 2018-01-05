 

New Zealand


Watch: ‘The sea wall is inundated with water’ – 1 NEWS’ Sam Kelway braves flooded Tauranga coastline

Sam Kelway 

1 NEWS Reporter

Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.
Source: 1 NEWS

Sam Kelway

Weather News

00:25
1
Maraetai Wharf in East Auckland is being battered by rough seas.

LIVE: High tide causing flooding on coastal roads in the North Island as wild weather continues to lash the country


Section of Aucklands's Northern Motorway near Harbour Bridge closed as sea floods road

00:24
Heavy rain started beating down in Whangamata at 3pm this afternoon.

Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

00:29
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze at Gelita NZ.

Watch: Blaze rips through Christchurch factory as crews battle to contain it

00:25
Watch: Unrelenting wild seas submerge East Auckland wharf as swells slam coast

00:25
LIVE: High tide causing flooding on coastal roads in the North Island as wild weather continues to lash the country

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest as wild weather continues to lash parts of the country after a stormy night.

Part of Auckland's Tamaki Drive submerged in water.

Auckland's Tamaki Drive reopens after king tide surface flooding

The closure came as heavy rain hits Northland and is forecast to move south.

00:18
It was a close call on New Year’s Eve for Grant Zhu who had to slam on his breaks to avoid a head on collision.

Near collision as motorist caught driving on wrong side of windy Coromandel road

"Four people were in the car - if something happened it would have been horrible."

00:24
Concerns over king tide flooding in coastal areas as wild weather slams into North Island with worst yet to come

Much of New Zealand is anticipating a severe storm already battering the North Island.


00:10
Tourists lost everything as a tour bus burnt to a crisp in Cromwell yesterday.

Watch: Thick black smoke billows from tour bus as flames render it a skeleton in Otago

None of the 48 passengers were injured, but valuables including passports went up in flames.



 
