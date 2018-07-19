 

Watch: Scope of Lower Hutt scrap metal yard fire revealed as blaze is doused from ladders

Fire fighters atop aerial ladders have controlled the blaze at a Petone scrap metal yard, though smoke continues to billow from the site.

The fire at the scrap yard has caused a street to be closed and nearby businesses to be evacuated in Lower Hutt.
I NEWS footage shot from a high angle shows crews dousing the blaze.

Parkside Road will remain closed for another couple of hours with nearby businesses also evacuated as a precaution, police say.

Star Olsen from nearby Kokiri Marae Keiana Olsen Trust says the marae has taken steps to close today to make sure children are kept at home.

He said the smoke at the marae was very thick but easing with police telling him it was not toxic. 

The fire started before 6.45am in a machine cutting fridges before spreading to insulation materials, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Police are warning motorists to avoid Seaview Road with significant delays in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries. 

