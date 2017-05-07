 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Watch: Scientists explore incredible unseen depths of the ocean

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Scientists from NIWA have been exploring the unseen depths of the ocean near the Cook Islands, from their offices in Wellington.

It's an unexpected discovery for NIWA scientists who are using a vehicle like the mars rover to discover what lies beneath.
Source: 1 NEWS

A remotely operated vehicle from the US research ship has been travelling along the sea floor, sending video back in real time.

It's an unexpected discovery for scientists on the surface above, and those nearly 4000km away in New Zealand.

"There is that excitement of not knowing exactly what we're going to see," said NIWA Principal Scientist, Malcolm Clark.

Scientists at NIWA have been watching the live stream from the Okeanos Explorer, and working with international teams to make the very first scientific observations in the area.

"We're extending our knowledge of the biodiversity in our region, our knowledge of where these animals are, and how far they are distributed and just building up a picture of that ecosystem in the deep," said NIWA deep sea scientist, Dianne Tracey. 

Using a remotely operated vehicle, similar to the Mars rover, it has an identical mission according to Ms Tracey.

"We go to places where people have never been, never seen, areas that are ripe for discovery."

The ocean covers 70 per cent of the planet, yet only five per cent has been explored.

The information gathered from the videos will also be used at the Cook Islands establishes a marine park.

"We have to know what's down there in order to inform management, that is going to allow some human activities but also ensure the deep sea ecosystem is not comprised," said Mr Clark.

It's an opportunity for scientists stuck on dry land to take part in a deep sea expedition.

Related

Wellington

Pacific Islands

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:38
1
The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he couldn't commit to another full on four-year programme when his family needed him.

Exclusive: 'Your family make the sacrifices... it's pretty selfish' - Eric Murray talks retiring in first on-camera chat since announcement


2
Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:27
4
Terrifying footage shows flight attendants laying sprawled across the cabin floor after turbulence hits the Air Asia X flight.

Watch: Five injured as crew scramble to safety during severe turbulence on AirAsia X flight

00:20
5
State Highway One is closed near the intersection with Sandhill Road after a fatal two-car crash.

Two dead, diversions in place after serious car crash north of Christchurch

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

01:38
The two-time Olympic gold medallist said he couldn't commit to another full on four-year programme when his family needed him.

Exclusive: 'Your family make the sacrifices... it's pretty selfish' - Eric Murray talks retiring in first on-camera chat since announcement

The two-time Olympic champ said he couldn't fully commit to another four-year programme.

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

00:30
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ