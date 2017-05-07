Watch: Scientists explore incredible unseen depths of the ocean

Scientists from NIWA have been exploring the unseen depths of the ocean near the Cook Islands, from their offices in Wellington.

A remotely operated vehicle from the US research ship has been travelling along the sea floor, sending video back in real time.

It's an unexpected discovery for scientists on the surface above, and those nearly 4000km away in New Zealand.

"There is that excitement of not knowing exactly what we're going to see," said NIWA Principal Scientist, Malcolm Clark.

Scientists at NIWA have been watching the live stream from the Okeanos Explorer, and working with international teams to make the very first scientific observations in the area.

"We're extending our knowledge of the biodiversity in our region, our knowledge of where these animals are, and how far they are distributed and just building up a picture of that ecosystem in the deep," said NIWA deep sea scientist, Dianne Tracey.

Using a remotely operated vehicle, similar to the Mars rover, it has an identical mission according to Ms Tracey.

"We go to places where people have never been, never seen, areas that are ripe for discovery."

The ocean covers 70 per cent of the planet, yet only five per cent has been explored.

The information gathered from the videos will also be used at the Cook Islands establishes a marine park.

"We have to know what's down there in order to inform management, that is going to allow some human activities but also ensure the deep sea ecosystem is not comprised," said Mr Clark.