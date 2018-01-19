Watch: The scene outside Auckland Hospital as New Zealand waits for Jacinda Ardern to give birth

Source:
As New Zealand eagerly awaits the birth of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's baby today, media have started to gather outside Auckland City Hospital.
Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford accompanied the her to hospital today - a wet and cold day in the City of Sails.
Ms Ardern arrived at hospital at 5.50amtoday, four days after her due date.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is now officially Acting Prime Minister while Ms Ardern is away on six weeks' maternity leave.
