Watch: 'I saw a massive fireball' – neighbour describes the moment Auckland house fire explosion shook him awake

A house fire has broken out in the Auckland suburb of New Windsor this morning, leaving two people in hospital.

Marlom Perera lives close by and was woken by the sound of a "huge bang".

"I was sleeping and there was a massive explosion around 6.15am," he told 1 NEWS.

"It was a huge rumbling noise, my house shook as well.

"I thought could it be a tree? But when I went outside I saw all the neighbours who were yelling and running."

Mr Perera said he saw "a massive fireball" emerging from the house.

"Everyone was yelling and some of them were crying. It was pretty chaotic."

He said he saw a woman who had been injured.

Police say a woman was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition, and a man suffered moderate injuries.

They were the only people in the house.

A witness reported hearing windows breaking and people screaming.

The blaze started around 6.10am, and nearby homes have been evacuated.