Watch: Rugged landscape and wild thrills of Far North's Pawarenga horse race showcased in GoPro footage

The wild thrills of an annual horse race in the Far North's Hokianga region have been filmed on a helmet-mounted GoPro by a competitor.
Sapphire O'Connell, the Pawarenga races' cross country event's eventual winner, took the footage at the weekend from the saddle.
Her video shows her racing neck and neck at times against only a few other competitors.
The race lasted for around six minutes and traverses picturesque beaches, farmland and even mangrove swamps.
