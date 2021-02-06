TODAY |

Watch: Royal Navy band delivers lively rendition of Stan Walker hit Aotearoa at Waitangi

Source:  1 NEWS

The Royal Navy band has delivered a lively rendition of Stan Walker's Aotearoa as part of Waitangi Day commemorations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The performance was part of the Royal NZ Navy Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday's performance was held on the Upper Treaty Grounds as part of the Royal New Zealand Navy Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset, presented to Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The event consisted of a Navy band concert, followed by marching and the lowering of the flag.

In a unique twist, the parade saw commands delivered in Te Reo Māori.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and their daughter Neve were in the audience.

More than 2000 gathered at Treaty Grounds today to mark 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.


New Zealand
Music
Waitangi Day
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel
2
Watch: Royal Navy band delivers lively rendition of Stan Walker hit Aotearoa at Waitangi
3
ACT leader David Seymour delivers State of Nation Address, criticises Covid response
4
Vaccine passports planned allowing jabbed Brits to travel abroad
5
Dr Siouxsie Wiles calls on Air New Zealand to stop serving food and drinks on domestic flights
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

New community Covid-19 case in Hamilton, linked to Pullman Hotel

Body found in Canterbury's Waimakariri River believed to be missing Auckland man

Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today

Full video: Dr Caroline McElnay provides Covid-19 update after new case in Hamilton