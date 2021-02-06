Watch: Royal Navy band delivers lively rendition of Stan Walker hit Aotearoa at Waitangi

The Royal Navy band has delivered a lively rendition of Stan Walker's Aotearoa as part of Waitangi Day commemorations.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday's performance was held on the Upper Treaty Grounds as part of the Royal New Zealand Navy Beat Retreat and Ceremonial Sunset, presented to Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

The event consisted of a Navy band concert, followed by marching and the lowering of the flag.

In a unique twist, the parade saw commands delivered in Te Reo Māori.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and their daughter Neve were in the audience.

More than 2000 gathered at Treaty Grounds today to mark 180 years since the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.