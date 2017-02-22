Watch: Rousing haka welcomes thousands for kapa haka nationals

Source:
They welcomed thousands from the four corners of New Zealand and Australia.
And, Hawke's Bay iwi Ngati Kahungunu pulled off a stunning and rousing haka powhiri (welcome) for the 42-plus kapa haka groups - and official parties - that will take to the stage in Hastings for the biennial Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival.
Ngati Kahungunu led the official powhiri with a 1000-strong welcoming party, including men, women and children.
Described as the "Olympics of haka", the four-day event swings into action tomorrow with the first group performing at 8.40am.
The event is at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, just off the Hastings-Napier Expressway.
Te Matatini is a four day event and rallies groups from all major Maori tribal groups in New Zealand, plus a group from Australia.
Each group performing in this year's Matatini event were top place-getters in their tribal competition, held over the past year.
Forty two groups made the cut this year.
You can visit the Matatini website for more information.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news