Watch: Rousing haka welcomes thousands for kapa haka nationals

They welcomed thousands from the four corners of New Zealand and Australia.

And, Hawke's Bay iwi Ngati Kahungunu pulled off a stunning and rousing haka powhiri (welcome) for the 42-plus kapa haka groups - and official parties - that will take to the stage in Hastings for the biennial Te Matatini National Kapa Haka Festival.

Ngati Kahungunu led the official powhiri with a 1000-strong welcoming party, including men, women and children.

Described as the "Olympics of haka", the four-day event swings into action tomorrow with the first group performing at 8.40am.

The event is at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park, just off the Hastings-Napier Expressway.

Te Matatini is a four day event and rallies groups from all major Maori tribal groups in New Zealand, plus a group from Australia.

Each group performing in this year's Matatini event were top place-getters in their tribal competition, held over the past year.

Forty two groups made the cut this year.