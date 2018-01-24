Watch: Rousing haka welcomes Jacinda Ardern, political leaders to Ratana

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Deputy PM Winston Peters and Green co-leader James Shaw, along with other government MPs were welcomed to the Ratana church by a passionate haka today.

Politicans across the House are at the small town near Whanganui to celebrate the Ratana Movement and kick off the political year.

Ratana has been backing the Labour Party for 33 years but this is the first time in a decade a Labour Government has been welcomed to the pa.

Bill English was the first National Party leader to visit Ratana in 2002.