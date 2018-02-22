Watch: Rousing haka gets New Zealander of the Year Awards underway

A rousing haka has helped to create a great atmosphere as this year's New Zealander of the Year Awards gets underway in Auckland tonight.

Following the haka, patron of the awards Jim Bolger took to the stage to hand out a raft of achievement awards to deserving Kiwis.

The finalists for the title of Kiwibank 2018 New Zealander of the Year are mental health advocate Mike King, microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles and equal pay champion Kristine Bartlett.