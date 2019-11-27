Watch: Roofer describes racing to help elderly lady after car crashes into Wellington Harbour

A group of Wellington roofers rushed into the cold water in Evans Bay to help rescue an elderly woman from her car, after it crashed into Wellington Harbour off the seawall this afternoon.

Simply wanting to be known as Ben, one of the first tradies into the water described what happened during the incident.

"We were up on the roof on the hill working and we saw the car go flying off the cliff so we dropped our tools and ran down there.

"When we got here, there were people trying to flip the car over - so we tied the work van to the strops and pulled the car over and then the cops and everyone turned up," Ben told 1 NEWS.

He didn't have any second thoughts about potentially putting himself in harms way.

"Do it for anyone, I'd do the same for my nan."

Upon reaching the woman Ben said she, "seemed ok just cold" adding, "it felt good to help someone out."