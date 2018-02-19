Watch: Rogue swan brings Auckland motorway to rush hour standstill

A swan has held up commuter traffic in Auckland before it was ushered to the side of the road by police.

A police car was able to clear the bird from the southbound lanes on the Northern Motorway after Greville Rd, the New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted this morning.

"Everyone unharmed. Allow extra time for delays from Oteha Valley Rd," the agency said.

Video footage of the incident showed traffic backed up behind the swan as a patrol car followed it down the motorway.