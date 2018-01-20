Watch: 'Rogue ship' interrupts launch of Rocket Lab's Electron rocket

Source:
New Zealand-based Rocket Lab has once again had the launch of its Electron rocket from the Mahia Peninsula delayed, this time by a "rogue ship" passing in the water nearby.
With only a minute to go until launch it had to be abandoned due to a vessel entering the waters of the Mahia Peninsula near the test site.
This made the launch to "unsafe" to go ahead. The rocket is being readied for another attempt this afternoon.
The new launch comes after an aborted attempt last month when it came within two seconds of lift-off, before the countdown was aborted because of "rising liquid oxygen temperatures".
