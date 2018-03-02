 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A huge 700 tonne boulder affectionately named "Rocky" has been blown to pieces beside the Kaikoura coastal highway.

The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.
Source: North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery

The closure of State Highway 1 caused by ex-Cyclone Gita allowed recovery teams to bring the boulder down safely earlier this week while no one was on the road.

Rocky was located just north of Ohau Stream, north of Kaikoura.

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process," The North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery (NCTIR) team says in a statement.

Preparation for the blast had begun in November but with ex-cyclone Gita causing the road closure the team started preparing in case there was a fair weather day suitable for a blast.

Abseilers prepared to blow up the rock with explosives and detonators were delivered separately by helicopter.

"The controlled blast was extremely successful, you can see in the footage chunks of rocks rolling down the hill coming to rest on the slip side of the rock fall protection", says NCTIR Health and Safety Manager, Stephen Bell.

Related

Transport

Nelson

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

04:23
1
AA’s Mark Stockdale analyses what exactly motorists are paying for at the pump.

The reason behind New Zealand's high petrol prices revealed


06:31
2

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

00:24
3
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:24
4
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Caught on video: Rotorua school boy suspended after kicking another boy in the head

00:30
5
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

00:20
The incident played out in Scotland’s capital yesterday as a blizzard hit the UK.

Watch: Double-decker bus slides on icy Edinburgh road coming heart-stoppingly close to collision with two vehicles

The close call come as Scotland is eveloped in a major winter storm hitting the UK and Europe.

00:28
The closure of SH1 due to Cyclone Gita allowed the detonation work to happen.

Watch: 'Rocky' the 700 tonne boulder blown up as work crew takes advantage of Kaikoura road closure

"Due to its size, another earthquake could have sent it rolling down the hill, taking out any rockfall protection in the process."

06:31

'Go and read the science!' – Michael Laws passionately defends rodeo's animal welfare record while firing up at Jack Tame

The rodeo advocate clashed with the Breakfast host on the issue.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Legal profession's current sexual harassment complaint process can 're-victimise' complainants, says Law Society

The society's president Kathryn Beck spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast as it launches a working group to look into the issue.

11:48
1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest

Inside Parliament podcast: Simon Bridges as new National leader 'such an anti-climax'

1 NEWS political reporters Katie Bradford and Andrea Vance discuss the leadership contest.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 