Watch: Rocket Lab’s successful Hawke’s Bay launch fuels commercial interest

Rocket Lab says interest from organisations wanting to deploy satellites has increased since Thursday's first test launch.

The aerospace world has spent the last 24 hours digesting New Zealand's entry into the space race.
The company made history when it launched its electron rocket into space, falling just short of its goal of reaching orbit.

"To actually have got all the way into orbit on their first go I think would have been almost more than they could hope for, so the fact that they came this close is a really big deal," said Richard Easther, Auckland University physics professor.

Two more launches are planned this year and the rockets built in South Auckland are almost ready to fly.

Once testing is done, Rocket Lab wants to put satellites into space on a weekly basis from New Zealand.

"The really exciting thing about this, other than it just being incredibly cool to be up there with the superpowers, is the fact that we've got the ability to make a really big economic sector out of this, the likes of a kiwifruit sector or a wine industry, quite quickly actually," said Simon Bridges, Economic Development Minister.

Rocket lab says the launch has brought new interest from organisations wanting to launch satellites.

The rocket has been built to carry small satellites known as cubesats.

"There's a huge amount of excitement and buzz about these microsatellites that they're talking about launching, or cubesats. And they're positioned exactly inside of that market so that's clearly the niche that they're going for," Professor Easther said.

You can book your cubesat on a Rocket Lab flight. Prices start at $110,000.

