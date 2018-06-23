 

Watch: Rocket Lab prepares its first commercial Electron launch in Mahia

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is expected to attempt its first commercial flight launch in Mahia this afternoon.

The launch was originally slated for April 20 to May 3.
Source: Twitter / Rocket Lab

The launch mission, dubbed It's Business Time, has a 14-day launch window - beginning at 12.50pm today - for its planned launch from Onenui Station, in Mahia Peninsula.

"MetService Expert Meteorologist Mark Schwarz is onsite providing up-to-the-minute advice on the weather for launch," MetService said.

It originally slated for launch from April 20 to May 3, but plans were postponed after unusual behaviour was detected in a motor controller.

Corrective measures have since been put in place.

"Mahia putting on a stunning day for launch," Rocket Lab said on Twitter.


