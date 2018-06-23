Watch: Rocket Lab prepares its first commercial Electron launch in Mahia

Source:
Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is expected to attempt its first commercial flight launch in Mahia this afternoon.
The launch mission, dubbed It's Business Time, has a 14-day launch window - beginning at 12.50pm today - for its planned launch from Onenui Station, in Mahia Peninsula.
"MetService Expert Meteorologist Mark Schwarz is onsite providing up-to-the-minute advice on the weather for launch," MetService said.
It originally slated for launch from April 20 to May 3, but plans were postponed after unusual behaviour was detected in a motor controller.
Corrective measures have since been put in place.
"Mahia putting on a stunning day for launch," Rocket Lab said on Twitter.
