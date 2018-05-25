Watch: Road safety advocate reveals his secret to a great commute

Bus drivers and cyclists need the exercise more empathy for one another to make our experience on the road that much more enjoyable, says a safe roads campaigner.

Richard Barter told TVNZ1’s Breakfast Share the Road has had over 5000 people complete their workshops for both bus drivers and cyclists.

He says the workshops puts cyclists in the seat of the bus driver while others are put on bicycles so they can experience what it's like to be the other person on the road.

"We survey them afterwards and they tell us our understanding has improved our attitude, which has improved our behaviour, which has improved outcomes out on the road," he said.