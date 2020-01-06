TODAY |

Watch: RNZAF helicopter loaded onto plane at Ohakea before trans-Tasman journey to fight bushfires

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is sending assets to help battle the devastating Australian bushfires.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Assets are being sent to help fight the Australian bushfires. Source: 1 NEWS

Footage taken by 1 NEWS shows a NH90 helicopter being loaded onto an Australian Defence Force C-17 plane for transport at Ohakea Airbase.

In total, there will be around 80 NZDF personnel deployed to help contain the fires.

“This latest NZDF support is being provided in addition to the latest rotation of five NZDF Firefighters deployed to bolster numbers of emergency responders on the ground,” says Ron Mark.

“We need to mention and thank those Defence Force spouses, partners and children whose holiday plans are being interrupted as their family members are being called back to assist our Australian cousins in their time of need,” says Mr Mark.

“I am truly grateful, and I thank them for their understanding and support.“

Hazy sunrises, sunsets likely for North Island as Australia bushfires continue to burn

The NZDF contingent will deploy to Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, in Adelaide, South Australia, and will remain in Australia at least until the end of January.

The NH90s will undertake transport tasks.


New Zealand
Natural Disasters
Australia
Defence
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lotto seeking New Zealand's missing $17.1 million Powerball winner
2
Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze
3
US President Donald Trump planned Soleimani airstrike while holidaying at his Florida resort
4
Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash
5
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda remarries
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze

Mike King recovering in Waikato Hospital after motorcycle crash

Hollywood stars send support to Australia during Golden Globe award speeches

Hazy sunrises, sunsets likely for North Island as Australia bushfires continue to burn