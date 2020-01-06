Watch: RNZAF helicopter loaded onto plane at Ohakea before trans-Tasman journey to fight bushfires

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) is sending assets to help battle the devastating Australian bushfires.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS shows a NH90 helicopter being loaded onto an Australian Defence Force C-17 plane for transport at Ohakea Airbase.

In total, there will be around 80 NZDF personnel deployed to help contain the fires.

“This latest NZDF support is being provided in addition to the latest rotation of five NZDF Firefighters deployed to bolster numbers of emergency responders on the ground,” says Ron Mark.

“We need to mention and thank those Defence Force spouses, partners and children whose holiday plans are being interrupted as their family members are being called back to assist our Australian cousins in their time of need,” says Mr Mark.

“I am truly grateful, and I thank them for their understanding and support.“

The NZDF contingent will deploy to Royal Australian Air Force Base Edinburgh, in Adelaide, South Australia, and will remain in Australia at least until the end of January.

The NH90s will undertake transport tasks.