 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A young Kiwi singer who grew up believing she had no talent is blowing away New Zealand music fans with her God-given voice.

Sianne Dougherty, a young Maori mum and singer, has a voice to kill.

She stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with an impromptu performance that has gone viral on Facebook.

Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.
Source: Te Karere

The clip of Sianne singing a cover by Maori artists Maisey Rika and Tama Waipara has garnered more than 8000 likes and has been shared more than 2500 times since it went up yesterday.

Sianne, who lives in Wellington, has opened at national reggae tours, for the likes of New Zealand reggae stars Katchafire and Sammy J.

But yesterday she spoke with our friends from Te Karere, revealing how she copes with the demands of fulfilling her singing career and being a young mother.

At 17 years old, Sianne gave birth to her baby. She told Te Karere despite the joy of the new addition, there were plenty of ups and downs.

"I find it really hard sometimes, lucky I have support around me like my mum and my partner's family... It really really helps, I must say," she told Te Karere.

Sianne's teachers nurtured her singing abilities at high school. It was this encouragement that gave her the push she needed to make music.

"They pushed me to really show what I had inside me, and to show my talent... I didn't even know I had any talent but obviously they could see it and they nurtured it," Sianne said.

Sianne has tribal affiliations to Tuwharetoa in the central North Island and South Island iwi Ngai Tahu.

Her new challenge now is to win a competition that will allow her to open for Raggamuffin's 10th anniversary concert, which will be the final ever.

She hopes to win the Conkarah Aotearoa Quest for Kia Ora Girl competition, which closes on the 9th of next month.

"I want to share my music, that's all I want to do really... share it freely and not have to worry about anything else but my music."

Related

Music

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
The flashpoint of the clash on Whakatane streets is revealed in new vision.

Raw video: 'He's got a gun! Shoot back!' New footage shows ferocity of clash between Mongrel Mob and Black Power


01:13
2
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

01:40
3

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

00:28
4
Three helicopters and over a dozen fire appliances are being used to battle the blaze.

Fire crews forced to pull out as night falls, blaze continues in native bush near Ngaruawahia

5

Hamilton woman complains to police about marijuana deal gone bad

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.

00:26
After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.

Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set win over Horaico Zeballos.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ