Watch: Richie McCaw overcomes fear for first ever skydive to promote NZ tourism

Source:  1 NEWS

All Black great Richie McCaw and his Black Sticks star wife, Gemma Flynn, are encouraging Kiwis to get out and explore New Zealand as they take on new tourism ambassador roles.

The former All Blacks captain and Black Sticks star are encouraging Kiwis to get out and see New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

As part of that, McCaw jumped out of a plane for his first skydive ever this morning.

"I sort of resisted it for a while because jumping out of a good aeroplane didn't seem a great idea," said McCaw, who since retirement from rugby has taken up helicopter piloting. "But I've got to say it was a pretty cool experience.

"At 15,000 feet, you've got a minute of free-fall — it was pretty cool."

Flynn said McCaw had come "pretty hot into the ground", but that "he was in really good hands, so I wasn't too worried".

The pair have taken on a role with Tourism New Zealand to "encourage Kiwis to go and do something new", McCaw said.

"We've got some great things you can see and do all around New Zealand and if we can get Kiwis out and about doing that in the current environment, it will help that  industry, but also give some pretty cool experiences to people."

Flynn said she was keen to get up to the Far North soon to enjoy some fishing and diving, to do a bit of relaxing before McCaw decides they're off on another bush trip.

