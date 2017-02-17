Watch: Revealing footage shows hard-working fire crews dampening down hot-spots on the Port Hills
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.
Before fire crews arrived on Monday, a small team of locals tried to make sure neighbours and their property was safe.
Two bush fires have put the city on edge, with at least one house destroyed by the flames.
The wildfires burned two homes to the ground yesterday and threatened several more as crews continue to fight the flames.
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.
