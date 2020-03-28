TODAY |

Watch: Residents of Auckland apartment building treated to surprise concert by neighbour during lockdown

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Residents of an Auckland apartment building have been treated to a concert by a talented neighbour during the coronavirus lockdown.

The man got an encore for his spirit raising efforts on an otherwise quiet Saturday night. Source: Supplied

The normally busy inner-city suburb of Mt Eden has been quite this last week as Kiwis hunker down to stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, tonight one man brought a smile to the faces of residents when he busted out some amps, a speaker and a microphone to play for the neighbourhood.

He played for around 45 minutes to an hour, a resident of the apartment block told 1 NEWS, even getting enough applause for an encore.

"I think it’s a great addition in a time like this - people are loving it," the resident said.

The musician took requests and at one point stated he was trying to make light of this grim situation and give people something else to entertain themselves with during lockdown.

