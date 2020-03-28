Watch: Residents of Auckland apartment building treated to surprise concert by neighbour during lockdown

Residents of an Auckland apartment building have been treated to a concert by a talented neighbour during the coronavirus lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The normally busy inner-city suburb of Mt Eden has been quite this last week as Kiwis hunker down to stop the spread of Covid-19.

However, tonight one man brought a smile to the faces of residents when he busted out some amps, a speaker and a microphone to play for the neighbourhood.

He played for around 45 minutes to an hour, a resident of the apartment block told 1 NEWS, even getting enough applause for an encore.

"I think it’s a great addition in a time like this - people are loving it," the resident said.