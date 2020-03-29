Watch: Residents of Auckland apartment block serenaded by musicians during lockdown

Residents of an Auckland apartment building have been serenaded by talented musicians playing from their balcony during the coronavirus lockdown.

The concert took place on Friday night at The Promenade Terraces in Takapuna.

Resident Dave Lane has lived there for 13 years and he captured the scenes on camera.

"Tony Wood, is a member of the Gee Bees, who lives with Jenny at unit nine playing, and Anna Wilson was at unit one playing on her deck, she is a solo entertainer and former X Factor finalist."

"Both offered a great show for us and we hope they will do the same this Friday," he told 1 NEWS.

"The Girls in the complex normally have Friday drinks over the road once a month.

"We see this as an excellent way for apartment dwellers to get through lockdown with some enjoyment, so we are encouraging a weekly session during lockdown."