Watch: Remember this? Nosedive shocker revives memories of snapped mast in 2003

Simon Winter 

1 NEWS NOW News Editor

Fourteen years ago, in front of their home fans, Team NZ reached the lowest point in their 20 year history, snapping their mast in race four of the America's Cup.

Today's horrifying nosedive bought back memories of this truly gut wrenching incident.
It was the toughest of initiations for a young Dean Barker and the final humiliation for a proud bunch of Kiwi sailors, trying to retain the Auld Mug in front of their home fans, in the memory of Peter Blake, against a Swiss team backed by billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli and led by Kiwi "turncoats" Russell Coutts and Brad Butterworth.

Unlike today, things could have been so much worse for the Kiwis back in San Francisco.
Humiliated on that day, February 28 2003, on live TV in front of an expectant nation, a day later Alinghi's 5-0 sweep was complete, and Team NZ would never again be the same.

In fact the ghosts of that campaign sat comfortably alongside our Rugby World Cup demons for most of the next decade.

This is something we’ve never seen. Team NZ ’s boat on its side and its crew in the water.
For reasons that largely defied logic, both prizes seemed almost out of reach until the All Blacks, in 2011, turned the page.

It was a psychological breakthrough not missed by Team New Zealand either, who saw that and asked why it couldn't be them.

That self-belief drove them to the brink in 2013.

But with their foot on the throat and a 6-1 lead, it was another iconic America's Cup moment that provided the catalyst for Jimmy Spithill to drive Oracle to the mother of all comebacks.

Team NZ all-but capsized their enormous AC-72, in winds reaching 22 knots on San Francisco Bay, as Spithill sailed past Barker and co to victory.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill has taken some pot shots at Team New Zealand.
A week later Oracle were in the record books, coming from 8-2 down.

Perhaps those with long memories have been waiting for just that type of event to beset this campaign. The type of moment that can bring unstoppable momentum to a screeching halt.

Team New Zealand engineers are in for a tough night ahead, making repairs to their boat in time for the next America’s Cup race in Bermuda.
Of course, Peter Burling is no Dean Barker. He's not riddled with the burden of failure - the Olympic gold medalist has always been a winner.

He remained tight-lipped, however, about just how bad the damage is.
But can he and his team, and his shore crew, find a way tonight - and tomorrow - and the day after that, to get back to where they were?

That is, utterly dominant in this Louis Vuitton series against all the other challengers to the point of being virtually unbeatable.

Team NZ's America's Cup campaigns of the past 14 years have been characterised by a series of stunningly visual TV moments, broadcast to millions of Kiwi fans - that have effectively sunk our campaigns.

The question is, did it just happen again? Or is this team, with its different make-up, made of different stuff?

We're about to find out.

Simon Winter

Americas Cup

