 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup victory parade in Auckland.

The America's Cup holders were greeted by Maori elders at Aotea Square.
Source: 1 NEWS

3:06pm: The Team NZ crew will be celebrating long into the night here in a very soggy and wet Auckland. Next up for the team will be another victory parade in Wellington next Tuesday with the Auld Mug, followed by parades in Christchurch and Dunedin on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. 

2:28pm: Team NZ are making their way to 'The Cloud' on Queen's Warf where the parade and celebration will continue.

2:20pm: The crew are currently moving through Auckland harbour on a boat with their umbrellas up as they wave to fans along the viaduct.

2:07pm: Five Wakas come out now into the harbour to greet the Team NZ crew.

1:57pm: Grant Dalton has mentioned in his speeched in front of a packed viaduct that Team NZ will be taking the Auld Mug to the regions and presenting it to different parts of the country.

1:50pm: Speeches have begun now with Prime Minister Bill English saying Team NZ are an inspiration for many young Kiwis and that he hopes their victory and today's parade "inspires the All Blacks on Saturday".

Burling was in his element as he respectfully accepted the challenge.
Source: 1 NEWS

1:41pm: The crew up on stage now with Kiwi rapper David Dallas who is performing now on a packed Auckland viaduct.

1:38pm: Prime Minister Bill English says many at Team NZ probably "didn't realise the sense of ownership New Zealanders have over the America's Cup".

1:30pm: Peter Burling leading the side out to a wero as Team NZ are greeted with a passionate haka by local iwi on Auckland's viaduct.

1:26pm: How heavy is the America's Cup trophy? Well according to Peter Burling the Auld Mug is roughly around 18 kilograms.

The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!
Source: 1 NEWS

1:15pm: The rain is absolutely bucketing down now as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the 'Auld Mug' to the Auckland crowd.

1:11pm: Team NZ cyclor Joe Sullivan, a former fireman, says "no one quite knows how to celebrate like Kiwis" and is overwhelmed by the welcome in Auckland.

12:59pm: Grant Dalton says he didn't understand the full support of Kiwis behind Team NZ until he turned out for the parade today.

12:53pm: Team NZ cyclor Simon Van Velthooven says seeing the turnout for the team at the parade in Auckland is "pretty amazing".

Not even a bad weather forecast could dampen the mood of excited and proud Kiwis in Auckland’s CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

12:45pm: The key men that brought the cup back to New Zealand, Peter Burling, Grant Dalton and Glenn Ashby hold the cup as they wave to fans.

12.40pm: Team NZ are making their way down Queen Street with the Auld Mug on full display as thousands of fans cheer and throw confetti. 

12.30pm: The parade is underway in Auckland's CBD with the team being led by a marching band.

12.20pm: The team is assembled and ready to begin the parade from Aotea Square.

Not even bad weather can spoil today’s America’s Cup celebrations in Auckland.
Source: 1 NEWS

12.10pm: A powhiri welcomes Emirates Team New Zealand as they arrive to take part in the parade.

12pm: Thousands are gathering in Auckland's CBD to catch a glimpse of the Auld Mug as it's paraded down to the Viaduct this afternoon.

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade.

Source: Auckland Transport Authority


The team will then hook behind the train station and along Quay St before they then board a boat and sail around the viaduct and inner city wharves.

Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Americas Cup

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:13
1
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

2
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

3
Breakfast's political panel get their teeth into the issue of whether this fundraising source should be put on the chopping block.

Customer shocked to find large sum of cash hidden inside block of chocolate bought from Auckland store

00:19
4
Amazed at the sight of the whales, Robin Leveille zoomed his camera in and out of the scenery before noticing the men climbing to safety.

Raw video: Panicked swimmers rush to shore as pod of killer whales quickly closes in


02:37
5
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas


00:10
Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

Raw: Blair Tuke's video reveals winning sailors' view of Team NZ America's Cup victory parade

Emirates Team New Zealand's Blair Tuke couldn't get enough of the celebrations on the streets of Auckland.

02:37
The sailors were beaming as they unwound to the music on Auckland’s waterfront.

Watch: Team NZ show their musical chops by jumping on stage and rapping with David Dallas

Blair Tuke, in particular, seemed to enjoy the chance to drop a few beats.


00:51
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Pile on the blankets as rain hits the North and a cool frost visits the South

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:13
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ