Watch: Relive Team NZ America's Cup victory parade as thousands brave the rain to welcome our boys back in Auckland

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup victory parade in Auckland.

3:06pm: The Team NZ crew will be celebrating long into the night here in a very soggy and wet Auckland. Next up for the team will be another victory parade in Wellington next Tuesday with the Auld Mug, followed by parades in Christchurch and Dunedin on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

2:28pm: Team NZ are making their way to 'The Cloud' on Queen's Warf where the parade and celebration will continue.

2:20pm: The crew are currently moving through Auckland harbour on a boat with their umbrellas up as they wave to fans along the viaduct.

2:07pm: Five Wakas come out now into the harbour to greet the Team NZ crew.

1:57pm: Grant Dalton has mentioned in his speeched in front of a packed viaduct that Team NZ will be taking the Auld Mug to the regions and presenting it to different parts of the country.

1:50pm: Speeches have begun now with Prime Minister Bill English saying Team NZ are an inspiration for many young Kiwis and that he hopes their victory and today's parade "inspires the All Blacks on Saturday".

1:41pm: The crew up on stage now with Kiwi rapper David Dallas who is performing now on a packed Auckland viaduct.

1:38pm: Prime Minister Bill English says many at Team NZ probably "didn't realise the sense of ownership New Zealanders have over the America's Cup".

1:30pm: Peter Burling leading the side out to a wero as Team NZ are greeted with a passionate haka by local iwi on Auckland's viaduct.

1:26pm: How heavy is the America's Cup trophy? Well according to Peter Burling the Auld Mug is roughly around 18 kilograms.

1:15pm: The rain is absolutely bucketing down now as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the 'Auld Mug' to the Auckland crowd.

1:11pm: Team NZ cyclor Joe Sullivan, a former fireman, says "no one quite knows how to celebrate like Kiwis" and is overwhelmed by the welcome in Auckland.

12:59pm: Grant Dalton says he didn't understand the full support of Kiwis behind Team NZ until he turned out for the parade today.

12:53pm: Team NZ cyclor Simon Van Velthooven says seeing the turnout for the team at the parade in Auckland is "pretty amazing".

12:45pm: The key men that brought the cup back to New Zealand, Peter Burling, Grant Dalton and Glenn Ashby hold the cup as they wave to fans.

12.40pm: Team NZ are making their way down Queen Street with the Auld Mug on full display as thousands of fans cheer and throw confetti.

12.30pm: The parade is underway in Auckland's CBD with the team being led by a marching band.

12.20pm: The team is assembled and ready to begin the parade from Aotea Square.

12.10pm: A powhiri welcomes Emirates Team New Zealand as they arrive to take part in the parade.

12pm: Thousands are gathering in Auckland's CBD to catch a glimpse of the Auld Mug as it's paraded down to the Viaduct this afternoon.

The victory parade to celebrate Team NZ's outstanding campaign in Bermuda, which was capped off with a convincing 7-1 win over Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match, will begin this afternoon at Aotea Square at 12:30, before heading down Queen St.

The route for Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup victory parade. Source: Auckland Transport Authority