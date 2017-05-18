Watch: 'Reckless' Blenheim rider disqualified after dangerous wheelie stunt down main street

Social media has been the downfall of a man who drove a motorcycle in a reckless manner twice through Blenheim's busy streets.

The 23-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 hours of community work and disqualified from driving for six months after his actions on December 29 and February 10.

Police were alerted by a member of the public to footage on social media, which included the man pulling wheelies on his off-road motocross-style bike on McKendry Street in December and the narrow Market Street in February.

In the latter incident, the man pulled a wheelie for 90 metres on a popular market day.

"Market Street was busy with pedestrians and vehicles," senior sergeant Peter Payne says.