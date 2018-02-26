 

Watch: 'Really?'- Jacinda Ardern left perplexed by Aussie 60 Minutes reporter's personal questions about baby's conception

Interviews can be challenging for politicians but when Jacinda Ardern and her partner sat down to talk with an Australian TV reporter, the Prime Minister was seemingly perplexed with the personal line of questioning around her pregnancy.

In an interview for 60 Minutes Australia reporter Charles Wooley asked Ms Ardern about the conception date of her expected baby, and said he has never met a PM "so attractive". 

During the interview Mark Wooley said: "It's interesting how many people have been counting back to the conception."
Source: Twitter/ 60 Minutes Australia

"It's interesting how much people have been counting back to the conception," Wooley remarked to Ms Ardern. 

"Really?" Ms Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford said.

Wooley continued: "Having produced six children it doesn't amaze me that people can have children, why shouldn't a child be conceived during an election campaign?"

Ms Ardern rolled her eyes, "the election was done". 

"Not that we need to get into those details," she said. 

He asked when the date the baby was due, with Ms Ardern confirming June 17. 

The interview had a voiceover of Wooley saying: "I've met a lot of prime ministers in my time, but none so young, not too many so smart, and never one so attractive."

Mr Gayford was described as "the fisherman behind the woman", in an advertisement for the 60 Minute segment.


