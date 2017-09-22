 

Watch: 'It was really horrible for me' – witness describes dramatic end to South Auckland police pursuit involving five teens

An eyewitness to the arrest of a group of teenagers who led police on a dangerous chase the wrong way down a South Auckland motorway today has told 1 NEWS of the dramatic incident that unfolded outside her house on Great South Rd.

Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.
Simran Kaur said the group pulled up outside her house in the stolen car, before five or six police cars arrived close behind.

"The police were following them, one guy was next to my car and the other three were trying to get away in my neighbour's home. So it was really horrible for me," Ms Kaur said.

She was told to stay inside by police as they rounded the teenagers up, eventually arresting them all on the street outside her house.

The drama began around 11am today when the stolen car was caught on camera driving the wrong way on Auckland's Southern Motorway, coming dangerously close to hitting oncoming vehicles.

Four people are in custody following a chase down the wrong side of the Southern Motorway.
Police say the car was being driven by a 15-year-old and that there was another the same age in the vehicle, and three 13-year-olds.

Inspector Dave Simpson said he was "absolutely amazed no one was hit" as the car travelled at high speed the wrong way down the motorway.

"It must have been a traumatic incident for members of the public to see this vehicle coming towards them," Inspector Simpson said.

Five teenagers were eventually arrested after the dangerous chase in Auckland today.
Having been driven north in the south bound lane, the car eventually stopped on Great South Rd in Papatoetoe with the five occupants fleeing.

A silver people mover could be seen driving towards oncoming traffic with little regard for safety.
Police say five people are in custody over the incident.  

