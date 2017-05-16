 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Facebook has blocked users in Thailand from watching a video of their king walking around a mall in Germany wearing a crop top.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.
Source: Andrew Marshall/Twitter

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed in a mall in Munich on June 10 last year before ascending the throne, and the video footage was posted online on May 6.

Since then, Thailand has issued a court order and requested that Facebook geoblock Thai users from seeing the video, which the social media giant has complied with.

Thailand has strict laws against disparaging or criticising the monarchy, which they take very seriously - jail terms can run into the hundreds of years.

The video was posted online by ex-Reuters journalist and vocal critic of the the Thai government Andrew Marshall.

He told Vice News the video was shot by a Thai citizen in Germany before being passed to him.

In the video the king can be see wandering through the mall in a small crop top with a woman believed to be one of his mistresses.

The king has been photographed wearing similar attire before, but this is believed to be the first video footage.

Details of his extravagant lifestyle were widely reported outside of Thailand while his father was still alive, but many within the country are unaware.

King Bhumibol Adulyadej died last year aged 88.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

08:42
1
Vicki Letele's family fought a high profile campaign to get her released on compassionate grounds, and now she wants to change the system.

Terminally ill former prisoner Vicki Letele dies after campaign for better treatment

00:08
2
King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed strolling around a German mall last year – but the country’s courts don’t want its citizens to see that.

Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

00:29
3
Ryan Lannon thought he was in the clear, but was denied a try in Salford’s Challenge Cup win over Hull.

Video: 'He was celebrating too soon' - league star convinced he's about to score left very red faced after opponent catches him

00:30
4
Alyson Reid's surprised her husband by getting 15 of his friends to spend six weeks learning a haka for the wedding.

Watch: Scottish groom's rugby mates surprise him with haka during wedding reception

02:17
5
It follows a Trump tweet which appears to threaten former FBI director James Comey.

Report: Trump shared classified information with Russian diplomat

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

Mental health boss didn't try to stop Mike King resigning, says his input was valued

Dr John Crawshaw says he learned of Mr King's dissatisfaction with the process in a resignation email yesterday.

01:20
We hit the streets to find out.

New Zealanders are a generous bunch, but how do you feel about cash instead of presents?

Fair Go hit the streets to find out.

02:40
So is it time for a change, Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders?

Should long-suffering Warriors fans simply give up on the NRL club?

So is it time for a change? Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson wonders what other jobs would suit the players?

01:12
Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

'People have to attempt suicide to access services and it's not right' – Mike King

Mike King resigned from NZ’s suicide prevention panel after becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ about the 'deeply flawed' guidelines.

00:31
The PM says Mike King, who's quit the Ministry of Health panel, works in a direct and committed way.

'He has quite a different style' but Bill English says 'it'd be better if Mike King stayed' on suicide prevention panel

"I'm sure he saved lives with the work that he's done," the Prime Minister said.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ