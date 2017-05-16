Watch: Rare video of heavily tattooed Thai king wearing small crop top in secret mall visit banned in Thailand

Facebook has blocked users in Thailand from watching a video of their king walking around a mall in Germany wearing a crop top.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn was filmed in a mall in Munich on June 10 last year before ascending the throne, and the video footage was posted online on May 6.

Since then, Thailand has issued a court order and requested that Facebook geoblock Thai users from seeing the video, which the social media giant has complied with.

Thailand has strict laws against disparaging or criticising the monarchy, which they take very seriously - jail terms can run into the hundreds of years.

The video was posted online by ex-Reuters journalist and vocal critic of the the Thai government Andrew Marshall.

He told Vice News the video was shot by a Thai citizen in Germany before being passed to him.

In the video the king can be see wandering through the mall in a small crop top with a woman believed to be one of his mistresses.

The king has been photographed wearing similar attire before, but this is believed to be the first video footage.

Details of his extravagant lifestyle were widely reported outside of Thailand while his father was still alive, but many within the country are unaware.