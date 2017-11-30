Watch: Rare Hector's Dolphins sighting wows Banks Peninsula tourist boat passengers

Passengers on Black Cat Cruises were excited to witness the sighting of three endangered Hector's Dolphin calves in Bank's Peninsula's Akaroa Habour today.

The two mother dolphins and their baby calves were spotted around Onuku Bay.

A Black Cat Cruises spokesperson said: "Because of their coastal habitat and slow reproductive rate they are particularly vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear, especially gill nets, so spotting the calves today is a real treat for everyone".



Females usually have one calf every two to three years and are 50 to 60 centimetres long at birth.