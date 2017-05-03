 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Prime Minister John Key has been adapting to life as a regular citizen, telling TVNZ's Breakfast today about life without his driver and security detail.

Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.
Source: Breakfast

Months after stepping down from the top job, late last year, a radiant Mr Key revealed the sheer volume of job offers he'd knocked back since.

But one he accepted - without a moment's thought - was the offer of a director's position on the Air NZ board.

The announcement was made earlier this week and today Mr Key, in the extended Breakfast interview, said his respect for CEO Christopher Luxon and his close ties with the iconic Air NZ brand made accepting that role an easy choice.

He also opened up on life with more time to spend at home with wife Bronagh.

"I am Bronagh's little thing that begins with a b… she gives me a to do list," Mr Key laughed.

Watch the full interview with John Key speaking at length to Hilary Barry.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

05:43
1
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

00:48
2
The NZ Herald, Stuff and affiliates were attempting to create a huge NZ media empire.

Video: The moment Commerce Commission boss crushes NZME-Fairfax merger dreams

00:50
3
The 22-year-old has been languishing in reserve grade for the past five weeks.

Watch: 'It's been pretty tough to be honest'- hurting Warrior Tui Lolohea opens up after being granted early release to pursue other clubs

00:23
4
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:37
5
Kimmel talked about his newborn’s open heart surgery, urging viewers to support Obamacare.

Video: Jimmy Kimmel breaks down on air after revealing his newborn son's brush with death

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 100353298

Varnish cache server

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.

01:53
The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

Massive claim lodged on behalf of all Maori - for all the country's beaches

The law that replaces the Foreshore and Seabed Act has seen a massive claim, which has already been dismissed by the PM.

02:12
The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

Another slap in the face for the spirit of Anzac? Aussie move will see Kiwi uni students pay full tuition fees

The NZ Government has been blindsided by new education reforms in Australia.

00:44
Police hope the videos will encourage victims of sexual assault to come forward.

'Debunk some of the myths' - Rape Crisis welcomes police videos that explain process of reporting sexual assaults

"There's still a lot of stigma regarding talking about sexual assault."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ