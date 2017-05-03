Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

Former Prime Minister John Key has been adapting to life as a regular citizen, telling TVNZ's Breakfast today about life without his driver and security detail.

Months after stepping down from the top job, late last year, a radiant Mr Key revealed the sheer volume of job offers he'd knocked back since.

But one he accepted - without a moment's thought - was the offer of a director's position on the Air NZ board.

The announcement was made earlier this week and today Mr Key, in the extended Breakfast interview, said his respect for CEO Christopher Luxon and his close ties with the iconic Air NZ brand made accepting that role an easy choice.

He also opened up on life with more time to spend at home with wife Bronagh.