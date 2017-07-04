Watch: Queenstown basin looks absolutely stunning as snow-capped hills shimmer in the sun

Snow is coating low lying levels in the south, after a winter chill dropped temperatures and brought snow showers which closed schools.

Metservice issued a Severe Weather Watch for Central Otago, Dunedin and Clutha-Southland for possible heavy snow down to 200 metres until early this afternoon.

"Significant snow accumulations" could fall above 300m, with 10 to 15 centimetres of snow possible over a couple of hours.

The ODT reported Blue Mountain College and Tapanui School closed because of the snow.