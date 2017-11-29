 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

share

Source:

1 NEWS

CCTV video has emerged of a pub patron hitting a machete-wielding robber over the head with a barstool.

The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn’t about to let two thugs terrorise his local.
Source: 9News

The incident took place in Brisbane at the Lord Stanley Hotel just before midnight last night, 9 NEWS reported.

Two men entered the bar, one with a machete and the other with a gun, told everyone to get on the ground, then demanded cash from the barkeep.

However, one of the patrons, identified only as Andre, was missed by the robbers as he was in the gaming room, and emerged wielding a heavy metal bar stool.

He took one of the men by surprise, delivering one savage blow to the head of the machete-wielding man.

As the robber hit the ground, he then finished the job with another hit.

Both men then fled the scene, with the stricken man still reeling from the impact.

No staff or patrons were injured and police are searching for the suspects.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The man, identified only as 'Andre' wasn’t about to let two thugs terrorise his local.

Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

00:35
2
The Deputy PM entertained as National's Paula Bennett tried to tease out more about the unreleased document.

Watch: Winston Peters has Parliament laughing arguing coalition document shrunk because of 'changed font'

00:40
3
The man was able to pick himself and was seemingly okay after the incident at Karioitahi Beach.

Graphic video: Man struck and launched onto bonnet of car doing doughnuts on beach south of Auckland


00:52
4
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:23
5
The president wouldn't say how the US would deal with the launch in a brief address to the media.

US will 'take care of it' - Trump fires back after North Korean missile launch

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from 12pm.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

03:24
Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

Watch: Breakfast Club say nothing wrong with Golriz Ghahraman defending war criminals, but party could have been more upfront

Kieran McAnulty and Chris Bishop agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

01:40
Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care, and Andrew Becroft says an inquiry is due.

'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care.

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 