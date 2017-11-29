Watch: Queensland pub patron smashes machete-wielding robber in face with barstool

CCTV video has emerged of a pub patron hitting a machete-wielding robber over the head with a barstool.

The incident took place in Brisbane at the Lord Stanley Hotel just before midnight last night, 9 NEWS reported.

Two men entered the bar, one with a machete and the other with a gun, told everyone to get on the ground, then demanded cash from the barkeep.

However, one of the patrons, identified only as Andre, was missed by the robbers as he was in the gaming room, and emerged wielding a heavy metal bar stool.

He took one of the men by surprise, delivering one savage blow to the head of the machete-wielding man.

As the robber hit the ground, he then finished the job with another hit.

Both men then fled the scene, with the stricken man still reeling from the impact.