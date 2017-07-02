 

Watch: Q+A investigates a drug testing kit keeping drug users safe from harm

In a controversial move, the New Zealand Drug Foundation is choosing to break the law in a bid to enable drug users to get high safely.

Reporter Ryan Boswell has an exclusive story about a new tool that tells drug users what is really in their pill or powder
The Drug Foundation has purchased a radical new machine that is capable of testing exactly what is in recreational drugs such as MDMA.

They have been taking the spectroscopy machine around summer music festivals in New Zealand.

Over the course of the summer 11 percent of the drugs tested were what they said, but contained at least one other substance, while 20 percent of the drugs tested ended up being something completely different.

The Drug Foundation's Executive Director Ross Bell told TVNZ's Q+A "what we've seen around the world is that people are dying.

"There's all these new chemicals out there and people are dying because of those, we want to look at how we can prevent that happening in New Zealand."

Those behind the testing won't say what festivals they've been to because festival organisers could be charged for allowing their premises to be used for drugs.

Police say that the testing is illegal under the misuse of drugs act.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne told Q+A this morning "I think it's inevitable that when the misuse of drugs act is reviewed in the next couple of years that using these testing kits will be considered."

He went on to say his own personal view is that he is in favour of the testing, as anything which can be used as a preventative measure and is the interest of public safety is a positive thing.

The Associate Health Minister told Q+A he thinks the kits provides a good preventative measure.
The Drug foundation hopes they can move drugs from a criminal issue into a health one, making people think twice before taking a substance which they don't know the contents of.

