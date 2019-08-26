Watch: Putting the winner of New Zealand's best toasted sandwich to the test

The country's best toasted sandwich has been found and crowned.

The Hokitika Sandwich Company took out the top honour, with their Detroit toastie winning the inaugural Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover competition.

"Essentially it's a really simple cheese, pickle meat toastie," owner Joseph Walker told Seven Sharp.

"It's got my special sauce, crema cheese, onion for texture and essentially this sandwich is all about the pickles. They're the star of the show.

"There's only a handful of ingredients but everything we're using is the best it can be."

The West Coast eatery beat 13 other finalists for the top prize.