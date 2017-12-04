 

Watch: Protesters wearing mock prison clothes march through Christchurch mall over quake claims

More than 20 people dressed in mock prison uniforms have marched through a Christchurch mall to protest their treatment by insurance company Vero.

Around a dozen people joined Jerry Larason, who is leading action against insurance company Vero.
Source: 1 NEWS

The group say they’ve been held in a virtual prison over the last seven years while attempting to settle their earthquake claims.

The protest follows similar actions by Jerry Larason, who says as many as 40 people are still waiting to settle their claims.

Following a protest by Mr Larason in Auckland last month, Vero said it had been trying to settle with him for more than a year. 

