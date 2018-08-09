 

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'

1 NEWS
A group of protesters attempted to stop Dr Don Brash from speaking at an Auckland University-hosted free speech debate tonight.

Dr Brash was about to start his first speech on how PC culture is damaging free speech in New Zealand when a woman with a megaphone began yelling at him, surrounded by supporters holding flags and banners.

"We stand against racism, Don Brash represents hate," she said as some people booed her from the other side of the auditorium.

Dr Brash then managed to speak as the cacophony died down.

"They don't want to debate the issues they just want to shout us down, PC culture shuts down free speech," Dr Brash said.

Hate speech is not free speech the protesters shouted back, once again interrupting proceedings as they also yelled "Don Brash go home."

Dr Brash supporters then chanted his name until he was allowed to speak.


 

Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case. Source: 1 NEWS
John Armstrong's opinion: Jacinda Ardern's handling of potential economic downturn has been ordinary

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
Kaitlin Ruddock

A controversial dam project in the Tasman region could be all but dead in the water, with local council and investors scrambling to cover a $20 million shortfall.

Today the project was caught in a crossfire between outraged ratepayers and industry supporters.

"A large dam is not economic," says dam opponent and Golden Bay resident Dr Roland Toder.

"Tasman District Council (TDC) need to understand it and TDC needs to abandon that dam right away".

The Waimea Community Dam is the Tasman District Council's preferred solution to what it says is a water shortage 'crisis' facing the region.

The three-year project will be in the upper Lee Valley and compromises of a dam and a storage reservoir.

However, costs have ballooned.

The original estimate was nearly $80 million but construction costs increased by $18 million, then additional costs were estimated at $8 million, bringing the overall price to just under $102 million.

Waimea irrigators are paying half, Tasman ratepayers a third and Government and Nelson ratepayers the rest.

Dr Toder believes there are a range of "less expensive" alternatives.

"For example, make water tanks compulsory for every new build. Fix the water leakage, enhance greywater usage. Establish storage ponds along the Waimea River".

Tasman mayor Richard Kempthorne believes the costs of those options and others would be "very significant".

Residents and businesses are now giving feedback on plans to tighten restrictions on water use when it's in short supply.

At the severe end of the scale, water could only be used for essential health and firefighting needs, a scenario the council predicts will take place every six to 10 years.

Nelson Pine Industries chief executive Murray Sturgeon told 1 NEWS irrigators aren't the only group concerned by the changes if a water storage solution isn't found.

"The restrictions would be unacceptable to our company. That in a drought could represent our plant being out for 50 days a year.

"And that's going to be very, very serious conditions for other companies like Alliance freezing works, Fonterra," he says.

A decision on the dam's future is expected at the end of the month.

Opponents and supporters of the Waimea Dam clashed in a protest over its future. Source: 1 NEWS
Brash said their actions just helped to prove his case.

Watch: Protesters shout down Don Brash as he tries to speak at Auckland University free speech debate - 'Don Brash represents hate'

Mr Brash is speaking, after his planned speech at Massey was cancelled by the Vice Chancellor.
