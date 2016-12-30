 

Watch: Protesters march against NZ Government's support of UN's Israel resolution

Briar Wells 

1 NEWS Reporter

A group of protestors have gathered outside Parliament in Wellington this afternoon, criticising New Zealand's involvement in the United Nation's Israel resolution.

New Zealand played a big part bringing about the resolution condemning Israel's settlement policy.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags, however given it's the holiday period, there were no Members of Parliament inside.

New Zealand played a big part in bringing the resolution, which condemned Israel's settlement policy (settlements in Palestinian territory), before the security council.

Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Pastor Nigel Woodley says it was too urgent to wait, and they still want the Government to hear their message.

"Israel is a traditional ally of New Zealand, and New Zealand has ditched their ally and friend and held hands with nations that are opposed to Israel."

Israel has withdrawn its ambassador to New Zealand in response to the passing of the resolution.

