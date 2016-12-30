Watch: Protesters march against NZ Government's support of UN's Israel resolution

A group of protestors have gathered outside Parliament in Wellington this afternoon, criticising New Zealand's involvement in the United Nation's Israel resolution.

Two busloads of protestors drove from Hawke's Bay to take part, waving Israeli flags, however given it's the holiday period, there were no Members of Parliament inside.

New Zealand played a big part in bringing the resolution, which condemned Israel's settlement policy (settlements in Palestinian territory), before the security council.

Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Pastor Nigel Woodley says it was too urgent to wait, and they still want the Government to hear their message.

"Israel is a traditional ally of New Zealand, and New Zealand has ditched their ally and friend and held hands with nations that are opposed to Israel."