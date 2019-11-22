TODAY |

Watch: Prince Charles ignores question about shamed brother Andrew in Christchurch

Associated Press
Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla continued their weeklong trip to New Zealand with a visit to Christchurch today.

As he arrived at Christchurch Cathedral, he ignored a question thrown at him by a reporter about whether his brother, Prince Andrew, should provide information to US law enforcement agencies and to lawyers investigating crimes committed by US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

Lawyers for Epstein's victims believe Andrew may have valuable information about the late financier.

The prince has stepped down from his royal duties with the approval of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a weekend interview in which he tried to justify his ties to Epstein backfired.

