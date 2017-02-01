Watch: Prime Minister announces September 23 for Kiwis to cast their votes

Prime Minister Bill English has announced September 23 as the date for this year's general election following a National Party caucus meeting in Wellington today.

Mr English has ruled out working with the "Labour-Greens grouping", saying they are increasingly far left.

He also said NZ First was an unlikely partner, but he was prepared to discuss this further with the party's leader, Winston Peters.

National will not be partnering with the Labour-Greens grouping"

Bill English

"The challenge for our country now is to sustain that growth and build on it to deliver more again for all New Zealanders," Mr English said.



There was much anticipation that the election was to take place in September.

National came to power in 2008 under John Key, and will be seeking a fourth term under Mr English who took over when Mr Key stepped down late last year.

Mr English is expected to give a clear indication of the government's election year priorities when he makes his State of the Nation speech tomorrow.