Watch: Poverty protesters try to storm National Party regional convention

Poverty protesters attempted to storm a National Party conference in Auckland today.
Auckland Action Against Poverty were there demanding universal access to state housing and a liveable income.
They pushed back against police lines to try and get into the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre as Prime Minister Bill English arrived at the venue.
Two or three broke free and made it into the grounds but were quickly stopped by police.
1 NEWS understands one protester was arrested.
One woman repeatedly yelled: "Gestapo" at police.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news