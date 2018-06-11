Watch: 'Potential for it to explode' - TVNZ pundits break down what to expect in meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

Source:
Tomorrow sees the historic face-to-face meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and TVNZ's Simon Dallow and Corin Dann think anything could happen.
The experienced pair are in Singapore to cover the talks which take place tomorrow at 1pm New Zealand time.
The eyes of the world will be on the two leaders as they sit down behind closed doors for what is scheduled to be a two hour talk.
Watch the video above to see Dallow and Dann break down exactly what to expect.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news