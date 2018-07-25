 

Watch: 'Poor man's Donald Trump' – fired up Simon Bridges likens Winston Peters to US President in Parliament

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

A fired up Simon Bridges has called Winston Peters a "poor man's Donald Trump" during an animated speech in Parliament today.

Mr Bridges was talking about his recent tour of New Zealand when he made the remark about the Acting Prime Minister.

"I have been around the country in the last couple of months to talk to thousands and thousands of New Zealanders from all walks of life and I can tell the poor man's Donald Trump over there they never raised with me changing the Australian flag, that was weird even by his standards.

"They never raised with me the tweets by Donald Trump and whether he did them.

"However, they did raise economy, they were worried about it, they did raise the environment and health and education and they were worried about the direction this Government is taking them," Mr Bridges said, often pointing at Mr Peters.

The National Party leader also called Mr Peters, "Mr two per cent" which he said was in reference to New Zealand First's polling.

Mr Bridges then went on to say he drew a crowd of 500 while speaking in Invercargill recently while Mr Peters only drew around 90 people.

Earlier the two politicians had clashed over the medicinal cannabis issue during Question Time.

Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls.


 

Mr Bridges also said he drew a bigger crowd in Invercargill than the Acting Prime Minister at a recent speaking engagement.
Simon Bridges says the Government's medicinal cannabis bill doesn't have enough regulatory controls.

Watch: Winston Peters accuses National of 'silly politics' and being 'leaderless rabble' after criticism of medicinal cannabis bill
Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux

Free Speech Coalition withdraws urgent legal action over Goff's Southern Molyneux decision
1 NEWS' political editor Jess Mutch asked why his party has put forward a bill now after nine years in power.

Watch: Simon Bridges denies National's medicinal cannabis bill is a 'stunt' after tough question
Supporters gathered at parliament to support medicinal cannabis legalisation

Medicinal cannabis bill brings Health Select Committee to deadlock
