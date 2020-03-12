Watch: Polynesian dance group Tahiti Mana performs on Breakfast ahead of Pasifika Festival

The award-winning Tahiti Mana dance troupe is in New Zealand to perform at the Pasifika Festival this weekend.

The annual event is held at Auckland's Western Springs and brings visitors and performers from around the world.

It's the first time Tahiti Mana, which is based out of Honolulu, Hawai'i, has attended.

"We're just grateful for the opportunity to be able to share our culture all over the world," group leader Manarii Gauthier told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

