Watch: Police searching for witnesses to shots fired in this Whakatane gang incident

Police are asking anyone with footage or information on the gang incident in and near Whakatane yesterday to please get in touch.

A confrontation took place after a large Mongrel Mob contingent, which travelled from Kawerau to Whakatane yesterday, came across Black Power members on the way.

Shots were fired about 2.15pm and police say they are speaking to a number of people about it, but no one has as yet been charged over the shooting.

However, a 21-year-old man affiliated with the Outback Blacks gang has been charged with posession of an offensive weapon. His charge is not related to the shooting.

He will appear at Whakatane District Court on January 24.

Anyone with information and especially photos or video of the incident can contact police on 07 308 5255.