Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors

A police officer joined the crowd of supporters at Ihumātao last night, picking up a guitar and singing an inspirational rendition of the hymn Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).

The video of the performance has had 77,000 views after being posted to Facebook this morning.

The waiata was warmly received by those in a crowd of thousands who camped at the protest site overnight, with many joining in.

The post was applauded by Facebook users for inviting praise, respect and acknowledgement in a situation that has brought police and protestors together.

"This is the side of our police that many of our community and people forget ... they are people too and have a culture and belief, aroha nui," wrote one Facebook user.

"Beautiful to see that this pirihimana did not forget where he came from," said another user.

"This is absolutely stunning," another person wrote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were more waiata and karakia this morning, as the occupation entered its sixth day.

In a statement police told 1 NEWS: "It has been great for people to see the positive and respectful interactions that police have had with the public at Ihumātao.

"The feedback from the protestors has been encouraging and shows that the public understand that police are only here to do their job and it is not our wish to make any arrests.

"This is a great example of one of the many positive, friendly interactions between police and protestors that have occurred at the site throughout the week."

The organisers of the stand-off at Ihumātao are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people to arrive this weekend to show their support in the battle against the proposed housing development in South Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday evening that no building will take place at Ihumātao while the Government and other parties try to broker a solution.

Your playlist will load after this ad