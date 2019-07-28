TODAY |

Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues

A police officer joined the crowd of supporters at Ihumātao last night, picking up a guitar and singing an inspirational rendition of the hymn Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).

The video of the performance has had 77,000 views after being posted to Facebook this morning.

The waiata was warmly received by those in a crowd of thousands who camped at the protest site overnight, with many joining in.

The post was applauded by Facebook users for inviting praise, respect and acknowledgement in a situation that has brought police and protestors together.

"This is the side of our police that many of our community and people forget ... they are people too and have a culture and belief, aroha nui," wrote one Facebook user.

"Beautiful to see that this pirihimana did not forget where he came from," said another user.

"This is absolutely stunning," another person wrote.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Around 2000 people are now protesting at the site in South Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

There were more waiata and karakia this morning, as the occupation entered its sixth day.

In a statement police told 1 NEWS: "It has been great for people to see the positive and respectful interactions that police have had with the public at Ihumātao.

"The feedback from the protestors has been encouraging and shows that the public understand that police are only here to do their job and it is not our wish to make any arrests.

"This is a great example of one of the many positive, friendly interactions between police and protestors that have occurred at the site throughout the week."

The organisers of the stand-off at Ihumātao are expecting 10,000 to 15,000 people to arrive this weekend to show their support in the battle against the proposed housing development in South Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday evening that no building will take place at Ihumātao while the Government and other parties try to broker a solution.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern made the announcement tonight after days of protests at the South Auckland site. Source: 1 NEWS

 


Your playlist will load after this ad

The moment is going viral after being posted online.
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
The moment is going viral after being posted online.
Watch: Police officer performs 'absolutely stunning' waiata for Ihumātao protestors
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
'Disgraceful officiating' in Warriors loss leads TAB to refund $44,000 worth of bets
3
'Reasonably high speed' involved in crash that hospitalised four Nelson cyclists
4
The incident took place in Lower Hutt last night.
Wellington car enthusiasts' turnout dwindles after road roller incident
5
They’ve overwhelmingly voted to accept their collective offer from the Government.
Fears early childhood teacher shortage will worsen as kindy teachers accept pay rises
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The campers are preparing for a day of waiata and karakia as the sixth day of the occupation of Ihumātao gets underway.

Thousands stay overnight at Ihumātao as protest shows no sign of easing
01:45
Mr Bridges says his government would give an extra $50m per year towards funding anti-cancer drugs.

National would establish a National Cancer Agency - but Government says new anti-cancer measures are already being finalised
A file image of a courtroom.

Foreign worker awarded $85,000 after being unjustly fired by employer
02:13
Last summer hundreds of South Island operators were caught breaking the rules.

DOC warning operators carrying out illegal tours