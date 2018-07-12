 

Watch: Police make appeal on TV to find man allegedly connected to Invercargill shooting

Police have made a national appeal on a popular TV show to help find the man allegedly connected to a shooting in Invercargill.

A warrant is out for Anthony Watkins’ arrest following the June 30 incident.
Officers made an appeal on Police Ten 7 to help arrest 24-year-old Anthony Miles Tamaiti Watkins over the June 30 shooting.

"While police continue to make inquiries, the more people who see a picture of Watkins, the greater chance we have of arresting him. The community holds the key to finding him," Detective Chris Lucy said.

"As we’ve previously said, Watkins can be unpredictable, so we advise any member of the public who sees him to call 111."

Watkins' alleged victim was released from hospital earlier this week and is recovering at home.

The wanted man is known to have connections in Invercargill, Dunedin and Bay of Plenty.

Anyone with information can help with ongoing inquiries into Watkins' location by contacting Invercargill Police, or make anonymous calls to Crimestoppers.


